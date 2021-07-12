Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry (TSE: BB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/28/2021 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “reduce” rating. They now have a C$10.50 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$9.00.

6/25/2021 – BlackBerry had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$9.25 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – BlackBerry was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$9.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – BlackBerry had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2021 – BlackBerry had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$9.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:BB opened at C$14.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.32 billion and a PE ratio of -12.50. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of C$5.82 and a 1-year high of C$36.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.07.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

