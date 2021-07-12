Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Givaudan (GVDNY)

Givaudan (OTCMKTS: GVDNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – Givaudan was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. "

7/1/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/30/2021 – Givaudan was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Givaudan had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $95.03 on Monday. Givaudan SA has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

