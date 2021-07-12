Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 –

7/9/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 –

5/17/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PSX stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.