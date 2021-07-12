Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/9/2021 –
- 7/9/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $126.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $95.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/9/2021 –
- 5/17/2021 – Phillips 66 had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
PSX stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69.
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after buying an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.