Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: SIEGY) in the last few weeks:

7/10/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

7/8/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

7/1/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/30/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

6/25/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/16/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

6/9/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/3/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “outperform” rating.

5/14/2021 – Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

SIEGY traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $78.84. The company had a trading volume of 166,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,719. The firm has a market cap of $134.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.43.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

