Analysts Set Expectations for Golden Entertainment, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Golden Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDEN. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 2.93. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,872 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 255.8% in the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 943,200 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 92.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 70,317 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

