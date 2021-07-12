Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eli Lilly and (LLY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE: LLY) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $227.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $225.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $225.00 to $262.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Eli Lilly and was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lilly boasts a solid portfolio of new drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. Lilly has some intriguing pipeline assets for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's that boost its growth potential beyond 2025. It also received rapid emergency approvals for COVID-19 antibody cocktail drug. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. “

6/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $252.00 to $270.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – Eli Lilly and had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $234.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 775,260 shares of company stock valued at $177,641,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

