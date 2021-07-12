Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/8/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.
- 6/29/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 6/23/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.
- 6/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.50. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.02.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.
