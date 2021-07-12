Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/8/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

6/29/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/23/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/22/2021 – SSAB AB (publ) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.50. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.23. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

