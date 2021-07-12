Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 7/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 7/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 6/30/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,610 ($99.43) to GBX 8,310 ($108.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.
RIO stock opened at GBX 6,021.80 ($78.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,105.60. The company has a market capitalization of £97.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).
In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).
