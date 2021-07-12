Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,610 ($99.43) to GBX 8,310 ($108.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.

RIO stock opened at GBX 6,021.80 ($78.68) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,105.60. The company has a market capitalization of £97.49 billion and a PE ratio of 13.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84).

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

