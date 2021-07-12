Analyzing Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Fields has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Entrée Resources and Gold Fields’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -76.83% Gold Fields N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.1% of Gold Fields shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Entrée Resources and Gold Fields, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gold Fields 0 3 1 0 2.25

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential downside of 23.08%. Gold Fields has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.17%. Given Gold Fields’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Fields is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Entrée Resources and Gold Fields’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$6.00 million N/A N/A Gold Fields $3.89 billion 2.08 $723.00 million $1.00 9.13

Gold Fields has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Gold Fields beats Entrée Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrée Resources

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces. Gold Fields Limited was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

