Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Holdings Boosted by Cowbird Capital LP

Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,218 shares during the quarter. Anaplan comprises 9.8% of Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cowbird Capital LP owned 0.29% of Anaplan worth $22,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter worth $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,980 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.89. 10,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,367. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.66. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. dropped their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

