Anchor Neural World (ANW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.56 Million

Anchor Neural World (CURRENCY:ANW) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Anchor Neural World has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Neural World has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00886417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Profile

Anchor Neural World (ANW) is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

Buying and Selling Anchor Neural World

