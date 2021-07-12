Andra AP fonden Acquires 19,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 79.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.37.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $155.61 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

