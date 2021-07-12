Andra AP fonden Acquires 27,000 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.07% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $7,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. FIL Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $46.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.09. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

