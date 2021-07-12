Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.75.

NYSE BURL opened at $329.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.46 and a fifty-two week high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

