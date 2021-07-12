Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

NYSE SPG opened at $129.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

