Andra AP fonden Buys 1,500 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Colony Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 5,505 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,785.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $52,426.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,047,709. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $378.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.57. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $378.70.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

