Andra AP fonden Buys 3,800 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in KE were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at $763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 118.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,249,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,191,000 after buying an additional 1,218,312 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KE by 12.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of KE by 37.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KE by 51.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KE alerts:

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.96.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $40.75 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.