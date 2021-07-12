Andra AP fonden Buys 6,400 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.52.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS opened at $146.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

