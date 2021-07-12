Andra AP fonden Buys 8,300 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,680,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,940 shares of company stock valued at $7,055,489. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

