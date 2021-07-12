Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $236.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several research firms have commented on AON. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

