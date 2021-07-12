Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $437,295.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,736.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $181.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

