Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.56.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

