Andra AP fonden Has $6.07 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Welltower by 5.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 9.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

WELL stock opened at $86.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

