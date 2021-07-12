Andra AP fonden Has $6.51 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 24,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SUI opened at $180.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.31. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.73 and a 52-week high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

