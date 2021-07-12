Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM opened at $201.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $116.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.53. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

