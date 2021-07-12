Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.90.

NYSE BEN opened at $32.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.36. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

