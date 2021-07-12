Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $118.97 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares in the company, valued at $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

