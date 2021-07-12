Andra AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Andra AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.38 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.34.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.