Andra AP fonden Purchases 442,300 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 792.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $6.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EDU. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

