Andra AP fonden Purchases 5,700 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $171.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99. The company has a market cap of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.72.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

