Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 111.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Dropbox worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $91,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,097. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DBX opened at $31.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

