Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

NYSE SLF opened at $50.82 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

