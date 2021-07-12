Andra AP fonden Sells 16,100 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after buying an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after buying an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,238,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 491.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 738,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after buying an additional 613,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

NYSE:ES opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.