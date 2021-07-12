Andra AP fonden Sells 17,400 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.08% of VEREIT worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VEREIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in VEREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in VEREIT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.