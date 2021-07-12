Andra AP fonden Sells 44,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,352 shares of company stock worth $19,168,812 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

