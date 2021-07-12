Andra AP fonden Sells 500 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 728.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 4,634.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after purchasing an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after purchasing an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

NYSE IEX opened at $224.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $155.82 and a 52-week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.