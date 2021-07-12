Andra AP fonden Sells 9,000 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.82.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $144.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.95. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.