Andra AP fonden Sells 9,300 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $103,022,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 71.3% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $572,200,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 30.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 496,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,721,000 after buying an additional 115,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $228.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

