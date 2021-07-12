Andra AP fonden Trims Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of W. R. Berkley worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 306,837 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $1,181,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 263,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $43,758,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

