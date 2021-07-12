Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $156.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.96 and a 52 week high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

