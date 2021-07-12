Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 394,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 115,157 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 166,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,060,000 after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,019,000. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.36.

DPZ stock opened at $477.56 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $479.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $443.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

