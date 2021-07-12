Andrew Christiansen Sells 750 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total value of $91,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $24,562.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Christiansen sold 2,941 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $299,952.59.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00.

CDLX traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.96. 199,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,436,000 after purchasing an additional 211,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 194,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,835,000 after purchasing an additional 127,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.17.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

