Andrew M. Laurence Acquires 50,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRG traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.84. The stock had a trading volume of 138,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,992. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.