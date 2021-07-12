Andrew Wilson Sells 14,847 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00.

Shares of NYSE EA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.39. 1,946,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,401. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.