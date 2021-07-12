Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) General Counsel Dory Black Purchases 1,800 Shares

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) General Counsel Dory Black acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 227,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,322. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Angel Oak Mortgage in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

