Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after acquiring an additional 306,982 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,311,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 194,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $69.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. Argus increased their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

