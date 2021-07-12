AnimalGo One Day Volume Hits $1.31 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $8.84 million and $1.31 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00902554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005429 BTC.

AnimalGo Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

