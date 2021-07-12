Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 256,689 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 15,431,759 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 26,110 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth about $2,462,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 78,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

