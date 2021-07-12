ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Sells $219,900.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ANSS traded down $2.82 on Monday, reaching $350.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.08 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
