ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Sells $219,900.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ANSS traded down $2.82 on Monday, reaching $350.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.08 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

