Anterix Inc. (NYSE:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 31,666 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NYSE:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,585,199.96.

Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $59.55. 61,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,095. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.