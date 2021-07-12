Anterix Inc. (NYSE:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 31,666 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NYSE:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,585,199.96.
Shares of Anterix stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $59.55. 61,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,095. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96.
Anterix Company Profile
Further Reading: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.